SurrounDead update for 11 July 2022

Patch 1.0.8c - Keycards - Hotfix 2

Patch 1.0.8c - Build 9101950

Patchnotes via Steam Community

THIS UPDATE WILL WIPE ALL BUILDABLES

  • Apologies. I hate to do this, however this is inevitable that it will happen a few times when in early access. As well, I hope I can make it back as I'm planning to make a start on a buildables update that will add many more build objects and resources to craft from.

A NEW GAME IS RECOMMENDED BUT NOT FORCED

NEW BRANCH IN BETAS TAB CALLED "previous" SO PEOPLE HAVE A CHANCE TO SORT OUT THIER INVENTORIES BEFORE UPDATING

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed standard keycard being used even why you've got an all access keycard
  • Extra check to make sure extra vehicles don't spawn in runtime
  • Change to entering areas (should fix randomly entering areas if not even near one)
  • Potential fix for vehicle spawning
  • Fixed wrong vehicles showing that they can be harvested for scrap metal g

