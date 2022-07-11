Patch 1.0.8c - Keycards - Hotfix 2

THIS UPDATE WILL WIPE ALL BUILDABLES
- Apologies. I hate to do this, however this is inevitable that it will happen a few times when in early access. As well, I hope I can make it back as I'm planning to make a start on a buildables update that will add many more build objects and resources to craft from.
A NEW GAME IS RECOMMENDED BUT NOT FORCED
NEW BRANCH IN BETAS TAB CALLED "previous" SO PEOPLE HAVE A CHANCE TO SORT OUT THIER INVENTORIES BEFORE UPDATING
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed standard keycard being used even why you've got an all access keycard
- Extra check to make sure extra vehicles don't spawn in runtime
- Change to entering areas (should fix randomly entering areas if not even near one)
- Potential fix for vehicle spawning
- Fixed wrong vehicles showing that they can be harvested for scrap metal g
Changed files in this update