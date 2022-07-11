 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forest Grove Playtest update for 11 July 2022

Updates for v0.9.49

Share · View all patches · Build 9101917 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there!

This update includes the following:

  • Fixed how office area loads.
  • Fixed some potential objects not being visible in tutorial area.
  • Fixed trying to load the settings or floor menus while investigating evidence.
  • Fixed some UI layout issues during evidence at lower resolutions.
  • Fixed not being able to teleport while inspecting evidence.
  • Reduced total instances of materials in the game by 25%;
  • Optimized meshes and textures for Nanobots, Wall Balls Clock, Stack of Papers, Mary's Wardrobe, Pool Balls; Fixed floating buttons;
  • Fixed some objects by the back stairs popping in and out by 2nd/3rd floor;

All the best,

Larry

Changed files in this update

Depot 1617051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link