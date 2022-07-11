Updates for v0.9.49

Hello there!
This update includes the following:
- Fixed how office area loads.
- Fixed some potential objects not being visible in tutorial area.
- Fixed trying to load the settings or floor menus while investigating evidence.
- Fixed some UI layout issues during evidence at lower resolutions.
- Fixed not being able to teleport while inspecting evidence.
- Reduced total instances of materials in the game by 25%;
- Optimized meshes and textures for Nanobots, Wall Balls Clock, Stack of Papers, Mary's Wardrobe, Pool Balls; Fixed floating buttons;
- Fixed some objects by the back stairs popping in and out by 2nd/3rd floor;
All the best,
Larry
Changed files in this update