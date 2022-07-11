 Skip to content

Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 11 July 2022

2022.7.12update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・ Replaced images, abilities, and placements of some person
・Add an executable project
・The CPU side also executes the project.
・ Increased the expected lifespan of person by 10 years.

