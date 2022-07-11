- seeded runs will be more consistent now
- dungeon difficulty is constant, no matter the save file progress of the player
- secret rooms will appear no matter the save file progress of the player
- fixed bosses not being seed consistent (random boss in overgrown gatehouse)
- fixed an issue with the world generator sometimes not generating transitions
- dungeons now generate with a slight seed dependent offset to combat position based hashes for certain objects being pretty similar for different seeds
- fixed obects generating inside walls of doors
- fixed dagger getting equipped when reloading the crossbow (rift/quest issue)
- adjusted the hand alignments on rift a bit
- fixed knife not keeping the rotation of the hand when thrown
- fixed crossbow rotating during movement and making aiming more difficult
- fixed a non vr mode issue of the main menu not showing
Ancient Dungeon VR update for 11 July 2022
Hotfix ea0.1.2.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
