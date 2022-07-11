 Skip to content

Ancient Dungeon VR update for 11 July 2022

Hotfix ea0.1.2.1

Ancient Dungeon VR update for 11 July 2022

Hotfix ea0.1.2.1

Build 9101832

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • seeded runs will be more consistent now
  • dungeon difficulty is constant, no matter the save file progress of the player
  • secret rooms will appear no matter the save file progress of the player
  • fixed bosses not being seed consistent (random boss in overgrown gatehouse)
  • fixed an issue with the world generator sometimes not generating transitions
  • dungeons now generate with a slight seed dependent offset to combat position based hashes for certain objects being pretty similar for different seeds
  • fixed obects generating inside walls of doors
  • fixed dagger getting equipped when reloading the crossbow (rift/quest issue)
  • adjusted the hand alignments on rift a bit
  • fixed knife not keeping the rotation of the hand when thrown
  • fixed crossbow rotating during movement and making aiming more difficult
  • fixed a non vr mode issue of the main menu not showing

