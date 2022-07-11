 Skip to content

100% Orange Juice update for 11 July 2022

Version 3.10 Now Live!

Version 3.10 Now Live!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance:

  • Shifu Robot changes: Slow Start now lasts 2 chapters, and inflicts -1 MOV instead of -1 ATK.

Fixes:

  • Revamped CPU targeting logic, fixing all issues regarding invalid targets.
  • Fixed Master Anglers swimsuits relocking and unlocking at random.
  • Fixed being able to save and load cosmetic loadouts with the dice menu open.
  • Fixed daily challenges being able to stretch off the screen on low resolutions.
  • Fixed game crashing when a Bounty Hunt NPC unit steps on a trap set by the Minelayer event.
  • Fixed the "Restart to apply changes" button in the config screen being invisible.
  • Fixed the boss and difficulty settings on the co-op menu appearing as blank on first boot of the game.
  • Fixed Moss Golem in Bounty Hunt Mode having erratic stats when joining an online lobby mid-game.
  • Fixed a desync caused by taking over for a CPU that has Raging Madness active.
  • Fixed Guidance of the Weathercock causing only 2 dice to be rolled on x2 panels.
  • Fixed Bounty Hunt NPC units being affected by Present Thief, Scary Solicitation, Melting Memories, and Treasure Thief.
  • Fixed Quick Restoration sometimes not activating properly if you healed mid-battle.
  • Fixed Headless Chicken not applying +2 ATK when the boss has more than 50% HP.
  • Fixed Mei's Christmashers having the wrong ranges in Co-op.
  • Added some bias towards landing on Encounter panels for CPU Teo.
  • Fixed CPU Teo decking "Oh My Friend".
  • Adjusted CPU logic for determining when to use Star Collector.
  • Corrected the description of White Christsmasher (Co-op).
  • Minor consistency edit in Amplify mixer's description.
  • Various cosmetic fixes.

