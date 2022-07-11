Version 3.10 Now Live!

Balance:
- Shifu Robot changes: Slow Start now lasts 2 chapters, and inflicts -1 MOV instead of -1 ATK.
Fixes:
- Revamped CPU targeting logic, fixing all issues regarding invalid targets.
- Fixed Master Anglers swimsuits relocking and unlocking at random.
- Fixed being able to save and load cosmetic loadouts with the dice menu open.
- Fixed daily challenges being able to stretch off the screen on low resolutions.
- Fixed game crashing when a Bounty Hunt NPC unit steps on a trap set by the Minelayer event.
- Fixed the "Restart to apply changes" button in the config screen being invisible.
- Fixed the boss and difficulty settings on the co-op menu appearing as blank on first boot of the game.
- Fixed Moss Golem in Bounty Hunt Mode having erratic stats when joining an online lobby mid-game.
- Fixed a desync caused by taking over for a CPU that has Raging Madness active.
- Fixed Guidance of the Weathercock causing only 2 dice to be rolled on x2 panels.
- Fixed Bounty Hunt NPC units being affected by Present Thief, Scary Solicitation, Melting Memories, and Treasure Thief.
- Fixed Quick Restoration sometimes not activating properly if you healed mid-battle.
- Fixed Headless Chicken not applying +2 ATK when the boss has more than 50% HP.
- Fixed Mei's Christmashers having the wrong ranges in Co-op.
- Added some bias towards landing on Encounter panels for CPU Teo.
- Fixed CPU Teo decking "Oh My Friend".
- Adjusted CPU logic for determining when to use Star Collector.
- Corrected the description of White Christsmasher (Co-op).
- Minor consistency edit in Amplify mixer's description.
- Various cosmetic fixes.
