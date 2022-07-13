 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AQtion update for 13 July 2022

July/13/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9101169 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • FIXED: Typo in env example file (thanks @m4son !)
  • CHANGED: Mac completely revamped and is in-line with Linux and Windows installations as far as file structure -- please contact a member of the Mod team in the #troubleshooting channel in Discord if you run into problems, or if your config was not restored correctly.
  • CHANGED: New conback from the conback contest winner @m4son! Congrats!
  • CHANGED: r_override_textures behavior changed in menu to original use
  • ADDED: HUD, Menu and Console scaling options to include 3x and 4x scales (player request)
  • ADDED: More high-res textures
  • ADDED: More radio sounds
  • ADDED: Enabled AQ2Pro Pack menu
  • ADDED: r_textures_overrides thanks to @skullernet, lets you decide on which textures to override the default (.wal, .pcx) and higher resolution (.jpg, .tga, .png)
    --- (Specifies what types of textures are affected by ‘r_override_textures’. This variable is a bitmask. Default value is -1 (all types).
    --- 1 — HUD pictures
    --- 2 — HUD fonts
    --- 4 — skins
    --- 8 — sprites
    --- 16 — wall textures
    --- 32 — sky textures
    --- For example if you wanted only wall and sky textures to use higher res textures, set r_texture_overrides to 48 (16+32)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1978801
  • Loading history…
Depot 1978802
  • Loading history…
Depot 1978803
  • Loading history…
Depot 1978804
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link