- FIXED: Typo in env example file (thanks @m4son !)
- CHANGED: Mac completely revamped and is in-line with Linux and Windows installations as far as file structure -- please contact a member of the Mod team in the #troubleshooting channel in Discord if you run into problems, or if your config was not restored correctly.
- CHANGED: New conback from the conback contest winner @m4son! Congrats!
- CHANGED:
r_override_texturesbehavior changed in menu to original use
- ADDED: HUD, Menu and Console scaling options to include 3x and 4x scales (player request)
- ADDED: More high-res textures
- ADDED: More radio sounds
- ADDED: Enabled AQ2Pro Pack menu
- ADDED:
r_textures_overridesthanks to @skullernet, lets you decide on which textures to override the default (.wal, .pcx) and higher resolution (.jpg, .tga, .png)
--- (Specifies what types of textures are affected by ‘r_override_textures’. This variable is a bitmask. Default value is -1 (all types).
--- 1 — HUD pictures
--- 2 — HUD fonts
--- 4 — skins
--- 8 — sprites
--- 16 — wall textures
--- 32 — sky textures
--- For example if you wanted only wall and sky textures to use higher res textures, set
r_texture_overridesto
48(16+32)
AQtion update for 13 July 2022
July/13/2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
