 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Stereotypical: The Rise of Indiemania update for 11 July 2022

Patch 1.0.5 has squashed some bugs!

Share · View all patches · Build 9101089 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ver. 1.0.5 patch notes:

  • Various game enhancements and bug fixing;

I recently began redoing Stage 2 so that it can be included in the game. I hope to have it ready soon.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1977271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link