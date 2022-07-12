 Skip to content

VirtuaCreature update for 12 July 2022

Update 1.3.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new update is here! This includes a variety of important bugfixes.

Patch Notes

  • Fixed critical bug on the borders screen that would brick player savefiles
  • Fixed tutorial arrow spawns that would softlock the game
  • Fixed certain tutorial data not being saved, which caused many minor oddities
  • Fixed tutorial prompt being on the wrong layer on Arena & Tower battles
  • Fixed mole score being unable to display 3 or 4 digit numbers
  • Fixed wrong text size on Chest screen

