Update 1.3.1

Hello,
A new update is here! This includes a variety of important bugfixes.
Patch Notes
- Fixed critical bug on the borders screen that would brick player savefiles
- Fixed tutorial arrow spawns that would softlock the game
- Fixed certain tutorial data not being saved, which caused many minor oddities
- Fixed tutorial prompt being on the wrong layer on Arena & Tower battles
- Fixed mole score being unable to display 3 or 4 digit numbers
- Fixed wrong text size on Chest screen
Changed files in this update