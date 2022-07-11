 Skip to content

Dragon Forge update for 11 July 2022

Update Notes for July 11th

Updated translations for Japanese, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Polish, Hungarian, Russian, & Dutch.
Automated crowdin downloader.
Added dirty flag tracking for FileBasedPrefs.
Fixed NullReferenceException in Legend.Minion.<Update>
Improved FileBasedPrefs to not crash on write access fail.
Fixed prefs file spamming when adjusting volume.

