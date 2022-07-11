- Updated controller/gamepad support - Manic Archers should now support a much wider range of gamepads
- Gamepads now vibrate on hits/KO
- Shooting an arrow while dashing will now shoot an instant arrow-ray
- New fireball arrow explosion and many more new animations
- Many fixes and improvements
Manic Archers update for 11 July 2022
Update 3.6.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
