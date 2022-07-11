 Skip to content

Manic Archers update for 11 July 2022

Update 3.6.7

Build 9100624

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated controller/gamepad support - Manic Archers should now support a much wider range of gamepads
  • Gamepads now vibrate on hits/KO
  • Shooting an arrow while dashing will now shoot an instant arrow-ray
  • New fireball arrow explosion and many more new animations
  • Many fixes and improvements

