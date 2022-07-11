 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gunsmith update for 11 July 2022

Merging Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9100512 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Implemented 2 merging modes into all merging machines, one is the same style as mergers used to be merges both inputs depending on which came first, the second tries to alternate between inputs with a slight wait.

Changed files in this update

Gunsmith Depot Depot 620192
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link