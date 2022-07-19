Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion v1.97 Change Log

Ironclad Games and Stardock are pleased to announce Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion v1.97. Change notes are below.
Change Notes:
- All localisations are now part of the base game.
- Language can be changed via the in-game options. We strongly recommend restarting the game after changing language to update cached strings.
- Changed hardware cursor to be the default; this prevents crashes with some systems.
- All online interactions are now encrypted.
- Misc. other stability fixes.
Changed files in this update