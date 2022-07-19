 Skip to content

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion update for 19 July 2022

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion v1.97 Change Log

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ironclad Games and Stardock are pleased to announce Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion v1.97. Change notes are below.

Change Notes:

  • All localisations are now part of the base game.
  • Language can be changed via the in-game options. We strongly recommend restarting the game after changing language to update cached strings.
  • Changed hardware cursor to be the default; this prevents crashes with some systems.
  • All online interactions are now encrypted.
  • Misc. other stability fixes.

