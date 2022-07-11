[2022-07-11] UPDATE - INFINITE WALL SURFING IS GONE
- The bug that allowed players to infinite surf on certain walls is now gone, sadly.
- Some minor corrections have been made too.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
[2022-07-11] UPDATE - INFINITE WALL SURFING IS GONE
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update