 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Down n' Up update for 11 July 2022

[2022-07-11] UPDATE - INFINITE WALL SURFING IS GONE

Share · View all patches · Build 9100443 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[2022-07-11] UPDATE - INFINITE WALL SURFING IS GONE

  • The bug that allowed players to infinite surf on certain walls is now gone, sadly.
  • Some minor corrections have been made too.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1927373
  • Loading history…
Depot 1927374
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link