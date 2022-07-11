- added mute music button to the main menu.
- added version number to options menu.
- added snails reward amount to achievements menu.
- increased the speed of picking a large amount of crops.
- increased the amount of peas earned from the seasonal income skills.
- fixed bug that gave more snails than intended for achievements.
- fixed bug w/ fullscreen when using multiple monitors.
- fixed bug that advanced multiple days at a time (hopefully!).
- fixed timer lengths not visually updating when setting custom times.
- fixed screen tearing in full-screen.
PomoFarm update for 11 July 2022
updates for 7/11/2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
