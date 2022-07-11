 Skip to content

PomoFarm update for 11 July 2022

updates for 7/11/2022

Build 9100416 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added mute music button to the main menu.
  • added version number to options menu.
  • added snails reward amount to achievements menu.
  • increased the speed of picking a large amount of crops.
  • increased the amount of peas earned from the seasonal income skills.
  • fixed bug that gave more snails than intended for achievements.
  • fixed bug w/ fullscreen when using multiple monitors.
  • fixed bug that advanced multiple days at a time (hopefully!).
  • fixed timer lengths not visually updating when setting custom times.
  • fixed screen tearing in full-screen.

