- major fixes due to the change of interfaces/Inputs
- fixed problem when pushing a crate/rock on the keyboard
- joystick correction to allow putting down to unhook
- Robot Prosec scene correction
- correction scene after Robot which prevented the return to the room when you have already obtained the heart
- minor changes to improve the game experience
StarFlint the BlackHole Prophecy update for 11 July 2022
Patch 1.08
Patchnotes via Steam Community
