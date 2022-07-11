 Skip to content

StarFlint the BlackHole Prophecy update for 11 July 2022

Patch 1.08

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • major fixes due to the change of interfaces/Inputs
  • fixed problem when pushing a crate/rock on the keyboard
  • joystick correction to allow putting down to unhook
  • Robot Prosec scene correction
  • correction scene after Robot which prevented the return to the room when you have already obtained the heart
  • minor changes to improve the game experience

