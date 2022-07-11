Patch Notes for Early Access Version 2564

Gameplay
- Tile textures have been updated to provide more clarity.
- Battle music has been replaced with one track for regular battles and one for boss battles.
- A Thief has been removed from the first two Story Mode battles.
- Houses have been removed from Story Mode battles.
- Enemies have been removed from the "Save the Medic" Tactician Mode battles.
- [spoiler]The Thief, Pirate and Mercenary Bosses now all have 25 max health by default and the Rougarou now has 30 max health by default.[/spoiler]
Misc
- Complete refactor! We've combed through the entire codebase and assets and managed to streamline everything a fair amount. As a result a bunch of minor gameplay and UI bugs have been fixed, the AI runs a bit faster than before and build sizes are now 20% smaller!
- Note: We've also readded the prompt for our feedback system at the bottom of the screen. If you encounter any bugs or want to leave us some feedback, be sure to press F8 and leave us a message!
- Achievements have been added! The game now contains 27 achievements to unlock, of which 19 are currently available, with the last 8 becoming available upon the release of Act 3 of Story Mode.
- Note: If you've met the criteria for unlocking any of the achievements already they will unlock in the main menu upon opening the game, except for the achievement for completing a run of Adventure Mode, which will require you to go into Adventure Mode itself.
- Mode locks - Adventure and Tactician mode are now unlocked by completing Act 1 and Act 2 of Story Mode respectively, though if you have any progress in either mode they will remain unlocked for now.
- The secret characters for Adventure Mode are now also unlockable by playing Story Mode and Tactician Mode.
- Support for Steam on-screen keyboard functionality when in Big Picture/on Steam Deck added.
- Note: Some new text is currently only available in English in this build. This text will be updated in all languages as soon as possible.
Changed files in this update