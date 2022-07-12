 Skip to content

Motor Town: Behind The Wheel update for 12 July 2022

0.6.6 Build 279 Hotfix Patch Note

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug Fixed

Engine stalling issue on stopping (Thanks to control380, NorthHopper, and user20310)

  • Note: This fix is already applied if you play with an internet connection. The game update is only required if you play without an internet connection.

