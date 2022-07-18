Glowing Night

Features and customizations
- Items such as chests or the crafting table can now be interacted with using the inventory key "e".
- Light sources now glow at night.
- The loam smelter and cauldron now have a glowing fire animation.
- Cloud shadows are no longer visible at night.
- Sticks can now be crafted in the crafting table.
Bugfixes
- 404 bugs not found.
Coming soon
- Minor adjustments and improvements.
- In-game start of story.
