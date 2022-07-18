 Skip to content

A World of Little Legends update for 18 July 2022

Glowing Night

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features and customizations

  • Items such as chests or the crafting table can now be interacted with using the inventory key "e".
  • Light sources now glow at night.
  • The loam smelter and cauldron now have a glowing fire animation.
  • Cloud shadows are no longer visible at night.
  • Sticks can now be crafted in the crafting table.

Bugfixes

  • 404 bugs not found.

Coming soon

  • Minor adjustments and improvements.
  • In-game start of story.

