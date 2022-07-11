News: Island Update Out Now!

Hello! We're super excited to bring you the first major Stacklands update. There is a lot of new content and whole bunch of fixes too! Read this changelog for all the info.

The Island 🏝️

The 1.1 update is all about The Island, which is a completely new board from the current board! After you complete the current questline, you'll get the Idea for building a Rowboat. Using the Rowboat, you can take a Villager to the Island. You'll be able to find new resources there that can't be found on the Mainland, like Glass and Gold. You'll then have to build a big boat to ship these new cards back and forth, to complete the extended main questline!

New Hazards ⚡

Be careful, there are new hazards on the Island too! Because of the warm climate, food will spoil over time - you'll have to cook for it to last longer. Soil is very hard to get on the Island, so you will have to resort to fishing to feed your Villagers. There are also Snakes & Pirates, which could Poison or Stun you!

New Features ✔️

The Island with 100+ new cards, see above!

Cards can now have status effects. For example Food can have the Spoiling effect or a Villager can have the Stunned effect. Currently there are 5 different status effects in the game, and we're planning to add more in future updates.

Quality of Life 😀

A lot of different structures can now be stacked on with multiple cards so that they will continue producing. For example, smelters can have multiple Wood and Iron oOre stacked on them. The same counts for Campfire & Stove, where you can now stack multiple ingredients and it will continue cooking them.

A Mess Hall card has been introduced that will allow you to prioritize the order Food will be eaten.

A "Snap Cards To Grid" feature has been added, that will automatically snap cards to grid when pressing the [E] key. (Can be rebound)

The "buy booster pack" and "sell card" slots now have highlights when cards can be dragged on top of them

The game now supports multiple save slots, which are selectable from the options menu

Idea descriptions now list the cards required underneath each other, and now include the descriptions for the card they will create

An accessibility option to automatically pause the game while dragging cards has been added

A vignette effect has been added that appears when the camera can't be moved, like at the end of the moon or during other cutscene animations

When buying booster packs with coins, the resulting booster pack will no longer spawn on top of the coins you used to buy it with

Controls 🎮

The game now has controller support

You can now rebind controls in the options menu

Interface 💻

The game's UI style has been revised to look better

All screens now have a nice transition

Improved the in-game UI to be more manageable with all the new content

The in-game UI now shows "new" labels for new Quests and Ideas

The Cardopedia now has a cool background effect

The options screen now shows the game's version

The pause menu now mentions that "progress is saved" when returning back to menu

Misc 🔀