Bloons TD Battles 2 update for 12 July 2022

Update 1.4.1 is live now!

General Changes

  • Added connection quality indicator to in game HUD.

Balance Changes

  • Bloon Sends
  • Grouped Leads: Eco 4 -> 4.5
  • Bomb Shooter
  • xx3 Cluster Bombs: $800 -> $900
  • x3x MOAB Mauler: Bonus ceramic damage reduced from 1 -> 0
  • Banana Farm
  • xx3 Marketplace: $2900 -> $3000
  • xx4 Central Market: $12,500 -> $13,000
  • xx5 Monkey Wall Street: $42,500 -> $43,500

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed hotkeys not being saved when set to their default value (Desktop only).
  • Fixed some hotkeys retaining their previous function in addition to their new function when customized (Desktop only).
  • Fixed an issue where using hotkeys could cause towers to appear in the centre of the map. (Desktop only)
  • Fixed bling season items showing incorrect timer.
  • Fixed opponent health bar sometimes not updating correctly during games with high latency.
  • Fixed in-game rules button not being spaced correctly.
  • Fixed event banners disappearing if scrolled too far.
  • Improved visuals on Stick Arms bloon decal.
  • Fixed frozen regrow bloons not being prevented from regrowing.
  • Fixed costs changing for all towers rather than just the one being placed when placing in the radius of a 001 Monkey Village.
  • Fixed visual issue on Speed Battles prize track.
  • Fixed games not reconnecting correctly after a disconnect.
  • Fixed banana farm constantly appearing to need collected on the opponent's screen.
  • Fixed “New Player” button on the login screen not redirecting to the sign up page.
  • Fixed icicles from the xx4 Ice Monkey appearing to remain on bloons after they have expired.
  • Fixed Sonar emote not fitting in the speech bubble.
  • Improved input delay when placing and upgrading towers quickly.
  • Fixed 4xx Buccaneer planes not launching when next to a Monkey Village.

Happy gaming!

