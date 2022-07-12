Update 1.4.1 is live now!

General Changes
- Added connection quality indicator to in game HUD.
Balance Changes
- Bloon Sends
- Grouped Leads: Eco 4 -> 4.5
- Bomb Shooter
- xx3 Cluster Bombs: $800 -> $900
- x3x MOAB Mauler: Bonus ceramic damage reduced from 1 -> 0
- Banana Farm
- xx3 Marketplace: $2900 -> $3000
- xx4 Central Market: $12,500 -> $13,000
- xx5 Monkey Wall Street: $42,500 -> $43,500
Bug Fixes
- Fixed hotkeys not being saved when set to their default value (Desktop only).
- Fixed some hotkeys retaining their previous function in addition to their new function when customized (Desktop only).
- Fixed an issue where using hotkeys could cause towers to appear in the centre of the map. (Desktop only)
- Fixed bling season items showing incorrect timer.
- Fixed opponent health bar sometimes not updating correctly during games with high latency.
- Fixed in-game rules button not being spaced correctly.
- Fixed event banners disappearing if scrolled too far.
- Improved visuals on Stick Arms bloon decal.
- Fixed frozen regrow bloons not being prevented from regrowing.
- Fixed costs changing for all towers rather than just the one being placed when placing in the radius of a 001 Monkey Village.
- Fixed visual issue on Speed Battles prize track.
- Fixed games not reconnecting correctly after a disconnect.
- Fixed banana farm constantly appearing to need collected on the opponent's screen.
- Fixed “New Player” button on the login screen not redirecting to the sign up page.
- Fixed icicles from the xx4 Ice Monkey appearing to remain on bloons after they have expired.
- Fixed Sonar emote not fitting in the speech bubble.
- Improved input delay when placing and upgrading towers quickly.
- Fixed 4xx Buccaneer planes not launching when next to a Monkey Village.
Happy gaming!
Changed files in this update