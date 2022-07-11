 Skip to content

Silent Sector update for 11 July 2022

UPDATE  1.3

Build 9098905 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello, captains!
Here's a new update with some important changes that will improve gameplay:

  • Completely redesigned gamepad controls; the functionality of most of the menus has been modified.
  • Fixed a bug where you could select a random task against Cubes without having a device to be able to destroy them.
  • The minimap shows the center of the sector (small 'x') so that the player does not get lost.
  • The projectiles are now accelerated by the ship, so at constant speed the ship won't fly over own projectiles.
  • Modified engine - game keeps fps better on slower computers.
  • Added an effect of opening a new event gate on the map.
  • Fixed a bug where the sector generator did not use all graphical elements (planets, backgrounds etc.).
  • A few minor bugs and issues fixed.

