Navy War update for 11 July 2022

Update 5.01.01

11 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Commander! A new update is already here!

  • Fixed bugs with payment
  • Meet the Navy's newest battleship
  • Bug fixes and improved the stability of the game.
  • Refined visual effects and details.
    Follow our news! There are a lot of new things ahead!

