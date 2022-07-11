Update 5.01.01

Hello, Commander! A new update is already here!
- Fixed bugs with payment
- Meet the Navy's newest battleship
- Bug fixes and improved the stability of the game.
- Refined visual effects and details.
Follow our news! There are a lot of new things ahead!
