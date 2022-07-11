 Skip to content

Beats Of Fury update for 11 July 2022

level 2 and level 6 had to be tweaked to be more playable

Build 9098625

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Both level 2 and level 6 had very hard parts to play especially on Hard difficulty, this had to be tweaked to make them more playable

Changed files in this update

Beats Of Fury Content Depot 727451
