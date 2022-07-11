 Skip to content

Breadbox update for 11 July 2022

Update - New animations and other changes

Build 9098254 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Additional animations for actions to select, unselect or switch media (disk, tape, cart or book).
  • Animation fix: C64 disk going through the joystick.
  • Plus many more small changes and bug fixes.

