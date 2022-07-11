- Additional animations for actions to select, unselect or switch media (disk, tape, cart or book).
- Animation fix: C64 disk going through the joystick.
- Plus many more small changes and bug fixes.
Breadbox update for 11 July 2022
Update - New animations and other changes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
