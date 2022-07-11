Update is not backward compatible for real time multiplayer since I made changes/fixes to the network code.
ADDITIONS:
- None!
CHANGES:
- Not showing the state of the enemy’s ammo and fuel anymore, will add that later back if you pick a certain policy (spying).
- QoL : When you delete the unit’s name in game it will now set itself back to the normal name.
- Stalingrad and Sea Lion south difficulty changes (too hard).
- Carrier compatible planes cost 50 more.
- Recon planes cost less to make a bigger difference with offensive planes (fighters and others).
- Mechanized option for guns no longer apply a +5 soft damage to them. Only infantry.
- Submarines were pretty much cannon fodder for ships due to their inability to disengage after an attack (limited by the 2 action points rule). Attacking now with submarines will not cost an action point anymore, so they can move, attack, then move again. Their number of movement points remains unchanged so they still can’t get very far away). I recommend using recon planes alongside with your fleets now so you can easily spot the subs.
- Made deployment of new units at newly captured cities longer (2 turns to deploy new infantry at something captured behind the frontline was too short, minimum of 3 for towns, and 5 for factories and cities and 2 for airfields).
- Inviting allies of same ideology was too cheap, made it twice more expensive.
- Belgian heavy infantry and engineers got a graphics swap.
- Artillery barrage policy now doubles the cost of ammo supplies.
- Blitzkrieg policy now doubles the cost in ammo and fuel of your tanks, mechanised/motorized units and CAS planes.
- Commanders are now more expensive and their range is taken into account in the way the price is calculated (useful for modding).
- Small changes / adjustments to Europe map.
- Adjusted the ammo of German artillery.
FIXES:
- You could resupply fuel / ammo infinitely if you just spammed the hotkeys. There were no checks for using the hotkeys to resupply a unit.
- Sync issues in real time multiplayer with mobile / PC (when units got deleted/died).
- Your units could be renamed to waswsawsass when moving the camera around after you clicked on the unit’s name and thought you had clicked away.
- AI freeze instance. Finally found it! Even fixed it live during my stream on Youtube :) Here
- New random IDs for units less prone to doublons. Regenerated the IDs of all units on all maps.
- Change faction event would happen even if the player already has the faction the event wants to change it to (Allies and Allies) for example.
Changed depots in 6.3.5 branch