Democracy 4 update for 11 July 2022

Balance changes, Updated abortion policy slider for US, plus some Brexit changes

11 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Reduced the impact that the membership of the environmentalist group has on the chances of the Environmental Protest situation developing.
  2. Reduced the alarming frequency with which your national team can exit the world cup.
  3. Slight reduction in chances of the Drought event.
  4. Quantum Computing breakthrough event is now slightly easier to obtain.
  5. Gig Economy event is now slightly more likely.
  6. Minor reduction in the vulnerability of Japan to a debt crisis.
  7. Added missing setting for Border Controls policy to France.
  8. Increased Border Controls in UK to 0.5 to reflect Brexit.
  9. Moved abortion slider lower for US to reflect June 2022 supreme court ruling.
  10. Game will now attempt to guess the correct language on first run so user no longer has to select it.
  11. France has a slightly higher initial slider now for Labor Day holiday policy.
  12. Fixes to some Portuguese text.

