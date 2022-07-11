- Reduced the impact that the membership of the environmentalist group has on the chances of the Environmental Protest situation developing.
- Reduced the alarming frequency with which your national team can exit the world cup.
- Slight reduction in chances of the Drought event.
- Quantum Computing breakthrough event is now slightly easier to obtain.
- Gig Economy event is now slightly more likely.
- Minor reduction in the vulnerability of Japan to a debt crisis.
- Added missing setting for Border Controls policy to France.
- Increased Border Controls in UK to 0.5 to reflect Brexit.
- Moved abortion slider lower for US to reflect June 2022 supreme court ruling.
- Game will now attempt to guess the correct language on first run so user no longer has to select it.
- France has a slightly higher initial slider now for Labor Day holiday policy.
- Fixes to some Portuguese text.
Democracy 4 update for 11 July 2022
Balance changes, Updated abortion policy slider for US, plus some Brexit changes
