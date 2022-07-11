- Add Open File and Open Location context menu
- Fix black Image export
- Fix Remap instances sharing dynamic remap settings
- Prevent actions while Window is not focused
- Dont trip img.load error message
- Fix Deletion Undo
- Fix trying to reacquire UDP socket every frame if it failed before
- Round color values when exporting to palette file to stay consistent
- Properly handle palette files with missing labels
- Fix palette labels not getting exported
ColorTool update for 11 July 2022
Build 06 Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
ColorTool Depot Depot 948221
- Loading history…
ColorTool Depot Linux Depot 948222
- Loading history…
ColorTool Depot Mac Depot 948223
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update