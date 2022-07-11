 Skip to content

ColorTool update for 11 July 2022

Build 06 Fix

Build 06 Fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add Open File and Open Location context menu
  • Fix black Image export
  • Fix Remap instances sharing dynamic remap settings
  • Prevent actions while Window is not focused
  • Dont trip img.load error message
  • Fix Deletion Undo
  • Fix trying to reacquire UDP socket every frame if it failed before
  • Round color values when exporting to palette file to stay consistent
  • Properly handle palette files with missing labels
  • Fix palette labels not getting exported

