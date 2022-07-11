- Added notifications about new characters.
- Added a TV to the menu. By clicking on it, you can find out about all the open characters, as well as find out their description.
- Added new buttons in the settings, R.L.O - removes objects loading the system.
- Added buttons to turn off sounds or music
- Fixed bugs
TNTODION update for 11 July 2022
Update 2.5b1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update