TNTODION update for 11 July 2022

Update 2.5b1

Build 9097587 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Added notifications about new characters.
  • Added a TV to the menu. By clicking on it, you can find out about all the open characters, as well as find out their description.
  • Added new buttons in the settings, R.L.O - removes objects loading the system.
  • Added buttons to turn off sounds or music
  • Fixed bugs

