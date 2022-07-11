 Skip to content

Tank Battle: North Africa update for 11 July 2022

Tank Battle: North Africa - update version 4.1.4

Build 9097377

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change: Play balance in the 'Longstop Hill' mission.
Fix: The end turn button highlight is the wrong size on some devices.

