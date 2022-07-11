 Skip to content

Hellslave update for 11 July 2022

V 1.4, minor hotfix

Patchnotes
  • "Assassin" passive is now functional
  • Some demons were not gaining the right amount of life/mana when reaching new level
  • You can now purchase more crafting items at merchants
  • The "momentum reset" perks doesn't bug anymore

