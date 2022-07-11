- "Assassin" passive is now functional
- Some demons were not gaining the right amount of life/mana when reaching new level
- You can now purchase more crafting items at merchants
- The "momentum reset" perks doesn't bug anymore
Hellslave update for 11 July 2022
V 1.4, minor hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
