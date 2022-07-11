 Skip to content

天下镖局 update for 11 July 2022

[Tianxia Escort Agency] 2022.07.11 version update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 9097249 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content:

  1. Increased the combat performance in the form of cards

System optimization:

  1. New skill: [counter attack] all our summoned units have a chance to attack repeatedly
  2. Skill balance adjustment: the trigger probability of [wooden man knife fan] is reduced
  3. Skill balance adjustment: the trigger probability of [wooden man adds nails] is reduced
  4. Skill balance adjustment: [hidden needle] general attack critical hit probability increased
  5. Skill balance adjustment: [salted fish turn over] general attack pursuit probability increased
  6. Skill balance adjustment: [fangs bite] additional paralysis probability increased
  7. Skill balance adjustment: [crop handle] damage and probability increased
  8. Skill balance adjustment: [wild ball fist] damage effect increased
  9. Skill balance adjustment: the trigger probability of [taking the moon in water] is increased
  10. Skill balance adjustment: the trigger probability of [mind control] increases
  11. Skill balance adjustment: [thunderbolt thunder bead] trigger probability increased
  12. Skill balance adjustment: [sword vertical and horizontal] common attack combo probability increased
  13. Skill balance adjustment: [small catcher] general attack control probability increased
  14. Skill balance adjustment: [sword shows in the forest] trigger probability increases
  15. Skill balance adjustment: [ten thousand swords return to the sect] is adjusted to cause damage to all enemies
  16. Skill balance adjustment: [ten thousand swords return to the sect] cooling rounds -1
  17. Skill balance adjustment: the bleeding effect of [golden knife into the body] is increased
  18. Skill balance adjustment: [Buddha's light] cooling rounds -1
  19. When changing positions in the bedroom, the furnishings in the room will also be exchanged
  20. [Festival Play - Double Ninth Festival] Now complete the collection limit in advance, and the activity will end immediately
  21. All skill icons have been replaced with official resources

Bug repair:

  1. Fixed the bug that did not display normally in the settlement interface after Liu Yima's skill was triggered
  2. After fixing the [random event wandering monk] alms, there is still a chance of a bug of natural disaster next month

