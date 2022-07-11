[Tianxia Escort Agency] 2022.07.11 version update announcement

New content:
- Increased the combat performance in the form of cards
System optimization:
- New skill: [counter attack] all our summoned units have a chance to attack repeatedly
- Skill balance adjustment: the trigger probability of [wooden man knife fan] is reduced
- Skill balance adjustment: the trigger probability of [wooden man adds nails] is reduced
- Skill balance adjustment: [hidden needle] general attack critical hit probability increased
- Skill balance adjustment: [salted fish turn over] general attack pursuit probability increased
- Skill balance adjustment: [fangs bite] additional paralysis probability increased
- Skill balance adjustment: [crop handle] damage and probability increased
- Skill balance adjustment: [wild ball fist] damage effect increased
- Skill balance adjustment: the trigger probability of [taking the moon in water] is increased
- Skill balance adjustment: the trigger probability of [mind control] increases
- Skill balance adjustment: [thunderbolt thunder bead] trigger probability increased
- Skill balance adjustment: [sword vertical and horizontal] common attack combo probability increased
- Skill balance adjustment: [small catcher] general attack control probability increased
- Skill balance adjustment: [sword shows in the forest] trigger probability increases
- Skill balance adjustment: [ten thousand swords return to the sect] is adjusted to cause damage to all enemies
- Skill balance adjustment: [ten thousand swords return to the sect] cooling rounds -1
- Skill balance adjustment: the bleeding effect of [golden knife into the body] is increased
- Skill balance adjustment: [Buddha's light] cooling rounds -1
- When changing positions in the bedroom, the furnishings in the room will also be exchanged
- [Festival Play - Double Ninth Festival] Now complete the collection limit in advance, and the activity will end immediately
- All skill icons have been replaced with official resources
Bug repair:
- Fixed the bug that did not display normally in the settlement interface after Liu Yima's skill was triggered
- After fixing the [random event wandering monk] alms, there is still a chance of a bug of natural disaster next month
Changed files in this update