Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 12 July 2022

Barrel Blast, U.I. Improvements and Wacky West DLC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Barrel Blast

  • A new arcade game for Rapid Ryan's Arcade. This a new take on the whack-a-rabbit minigame with a new layout, showcasing a new environment from the upcoming Wacky West DLC!
  • 2 Hats, 2 Furs, 1 Achievement & Leaderboard
  • The Score/Results Screen has received various visual improvements.
  • The Leaderboards has received various visual improvements.
  • Mute Ball Roll has a new icon on the Settings Screen.
  • Dropdown menus have been redesigned for better readability.
  • Left/Right selection buttons have been recolored for better readability.
  • Left/Right selection buttons on customization screen have been made larger.
  • The leaderboards, character viewer & customization screens now scale with screen-size.
  • Minor visual improvements on construction chaos, barricade barrage & blissful builder.

Bug Fixes & Misc.

  • Very minor optimization improvements on all tables.
  • Very minor optimization on main menu.
  • Fixed an audio bug on various arcade games where targets would play their sounds when loading the table.
  • Adjusted volume levels for various voice lines for the Witch.
  • Fixed navigation issues on the customization screen when using the gamepad.
  • Fixed navigation issues on table select screen when using the gamepad.
  • Fixed numerous bugs pertaining to the missile blocker arcade game.
  • Fixed a bug where the skip cutscene prompt sometimes appeared behind the character dialogue box in story mode.
  • Fixed a bug where Roxy’s head would be angled downwards on the main menu.
  • Fixed an issue where the level transition screen would not scale with screen size in certain scenes.
  • Fixed an issue where the level transition screen would sometimes get stuck behind the U.I.

Wacky West DLC!

  • 3 Retro styled pinball tables themed to the Wild West. Store page found here.
  • The tables & unlockable character have been added to the table select, leaderboard & customization screens.

