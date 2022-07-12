Barrel Blast, U.I. Improvements and Wacky West DLC

Barrel Blast
- A new arcade game for Rapid Ryan's Arcade. This a new take on the whack-a-rabbit minigame with a new layout, showcasing a new environment from the upcoming Wacky West DLC!
- 2 Hats, 2 Furs, 1 Achievement & Leaderboard
Menus/U.I. & Visual Enhancements
- The Score/Results Screen has received various visual improvements.
- The Leaderboards has received various visual improvements.
- Mute Ball Roll has a new icon on the Settings Screen.
- Dropdown menus have been redesigned for better readability.
- Left/Right selection buttons have been recolored for better readability.
- Left/Right selection buttons on customization screen have been made larger.
- The leaderboards, character viewer & customization screens now scale with screen-size.
- Minor visual improvements on construction chaos, barricade barrage & blissful builder.
Bug Fixes & Misc.
- Very minor optimization improvements on all tables.
- Very minor optimization on main menu.
- Fixed an audio bug on various arcade games where targets would play their sounds when loading the table.
- Adjusted volume levels for various voice lines for the Witch.
- Fixed navigation issues on the customization screen when using the gamepad.
- Fixed navigation issues on table select screen when using the gamepad.
- Fixed numerous bugs pertaining to the missile blocker arcade game.
- Fixed a bug where the skip cutscene prompt sometimes appeared behind the character dialogue box in story mode.
- Fixed a bug where Roxy’s head would be angled downwards on the main menu.
- Fixed an issue where the level transition screen would not scale with screen size in certain scenes.
- Fixed an issue where the level transition screen would sometimes get stuck behind the U.I.
Wacky West DLC!
- 3 Retro styled pinball tables themed to the Wild West. Store page found here.
- The tables & unlockable character have been added to the table select, leaderboard & customization screens.
