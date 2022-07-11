 Skip to content

Wrought Flesh update for 11 July 2022

patch 1.1.1

patch 1.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed random crash when picking up dropped weapon
fixed lung_left being picked up as a flawed lung
fixed random crash bug
fixed bug where quests weren't showing as complete after reloading the game
fixed holes in oasis city plateau mesh
fixed weird vibrating npc in orvian temple
fixed dialog path in horde mode terminal

