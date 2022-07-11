Weekly Update! 2022-07-10

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This week, we released Final Chapter: Heaven for Beta testing! Please send us feedback and suggestions as we are working on polishing this storyline.

Final Chapter: Heaven Storyline is available for Beta Testing！

Make sure to switch to the “pre-release- Release Candidates” branch to test (currently in Simplified & Traditional Chinese only, and we are working on the English version for plots).

You will face the four generals guarding the Gate of Heaven in elite combat, and later face The Jade Emperor and his powerful team in the final combat. Based on your encounter before, you might be able to collaborate with both the Divine of Justice and Fallen Monkey General to take revenge and destroy Heaven!



Introducing new features

Moral Status: Good, Evil, or Neutral We added a system to count how many “Good” choices and “Evil” choices you made during your journey from chapters 1-3 and will determine the character’s Moral Status when finishing up Chapter 3: Good: Good Points > Evil Points AND Good Points >=5 Evil: Evil Points >= Good Points AND Evil Points >=5 Neutral: not Good nor Evil

How to earn Good Points? Earn 5 Good Points for each Hostage saved Earn 1 Good Point when making good choices in events or encounters (e.g. save or help people)

How to earn Evil Points? Earn 5 Evil Points for drinking Demon Blood (special relic) Earn 1 Evil Point when making Evil choices in events or encounters (e.g. kill, rob, or steal from innocent people)

You can check out your moral status by clicking on the profile picture of the hero, and we will add more guidance and in-game notification about good or evil choices.



Multiple plot-based triggers: each character will trigger different plots and conditions to enter the Heaven Storyline after encountering Divine of Justice at the end of Chapter 3: Wukong can enter Heaven Storyline with Good or Evil moral status White Dragon can enter Heaven Storyline regardless of Good , Evil , or Neutral Holy Monk can enter Heaven Storyline with Good or Neutral moral status

Based on your moral status and previous encounters, you will learn about the final fate of heroes, key characters, and the truth about the blood comet

*Please note that we are still testing and polishing this new system, plots, and NPCs, so the conditions above are subject to change.

Bug Fixes and optimization

Optimization

Added warning for evil or good gain

Added a few escape effects

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug that Phantom Candle could not cancel chanting properly

Gold Robber's Shovel gives correct relic chances in camp

Localization and text bug fixes:

Fixed a description bug in Gastric Acid

Other Bug Fixes