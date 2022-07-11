Balance, Fixes and More

FIXES
- Non crafters being able to equip crafters weapon after a trade.
- Trade window not asking for another confirmation when items to trade changed.
CHANGES
- South Edge Map is now a safe zone
- Increased some drop rate of the boss Sauro
- Placed Basic Golden Gun Chest in Hajiwari
BALANCE
General
- Reduced the crit chance of most of the 3 specializations techniques
- Dash cooldown increased from 6s to 12s
- Greatly reduced the speed at which agility increase running speed
- slightly increased base running speed
Swordsman
- Devil Slash base damage reduced from 25 to 15
- Devil Slash cooldown increased from 11s to 18s
- King Roar base damage reduced from 25 to 20
- Swordsman resolution first melee base damage reduced from 50 to 25
Leopard
- Removed the self stun on sneaky grip
- Added a 1 second stun to 10 claws impact
- 10 Claws Impact self stun reduced from 1s to 0.5s
Changed files in this update