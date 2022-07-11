 Skip to content

Pirate Souls update for 11 July 2022

Balance, Fixes and More

Pirate Souls update for 11 July 2022 · Build 9096450

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIXES

  • Non crafters being able to equip crafters weapon after a trade.
  • Trade window not asking for another confirmation when items to trade changed.

CHANGES

  • South Edge Map is now a safe zone
  • Increased some drop rate of the boss Sauro
  • Placed Basic Golden Gun Chest in Hajiwari

BALANCE
General

  • Reduced the crit chance of most of the 3 specializations techniques
  • Dash cooldown increased from 6s to 12s
  • Greatly reduced the speed at which agility increase running speed
  • slightly increased base running speed

Swordsman

  • Devil Slash base damage reduced from 25 to 15
  • Devil Slash cooldown increased from 11s to 18s
  • King Roar base damage reduced from 25 to 20
  • Swordsman resolution first melee base damage reduced from 50 to 25

Leopard

  • Removed the self stun on sneaky grip
  • Added a 1 second stun to 10 claws impact
  • 10 Claws Impact self stun reduced from 1s to 0.5s

