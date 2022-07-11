- Re-fixed Bad End 3 (thanks to Discord user Taistelu for pointing out this still wasn't working)
- Adjusted choice button size, as suggested by Discord user Michael
- Adjusted Eros sprite sizing, as suggested by Discord user Michael
Heart & Soul update for 11 July 2022
7/10/2022 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update