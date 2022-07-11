 Skip to content

Heart & Soul update for 11 July 2022

7/10/2022 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Re-fixed Bad End 3 (thanks to Discord user Taistelu for pointing out this still wasn't working)
  • Adjusted choice button size, as suggested by Discord user Michael
  • Adjusted Eros sprite sizing, as suggested by Discord user Michael

