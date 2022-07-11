 Skip to content

Metroplex Zero update for 11 July 2022

Version 0.0.45 - Draft Mode + The Great Enemy Rebalance

Build 9096176 · Last edited by Wendy

Patch Notes - v0.0.45

New Content:

  • New Mode: Draft Mode with 1, 2, or 3 Heroes
  • New Augment: Scheme - Big Brain
  • New Augment: Scheme - Inspirational VR Quotes
  • New Augment: Scheme - Remote Meeting Conn
  • New Augment: Stealth - Reactive Camo
  • New Augment: Stealth - Shadow Frequency Graft
  • New Augment: Scheme - Insight Stimulator
  • New Card: Stealth - Bide My Time
  • New Card: Stealth-Scheme Scrutinize
  • New Enemy: Void Blade
  • New Enemy: Torturer
  • New Enemy: Mage Duelist

Balance Changes:

  • Draft Mode: Create Plain Anton Third Phase Fight with no cutscene bits
  • Progression: Persists Hero/Adventure Win Combinations
  • Rebalance: Buffed Intrusive Thoughts. Now Scales with Primary Stat
  • Rebalance: Implants
  • Rebalance: Level up health gains
  • Rebalance: Strategy Meeting no longer scales off Primary Stat for self-buff
  • Rebalance: Victoria's Level Up now increase her Max Shield to 32, up from 26
  • Rebalance: All heroes HP is greatly increased
  • Rebalance: All enemies in the game are now tougher and do less
  • Rebalance: Decrease the adventure number of battles and increased level up timing
  • Rebalance: increased the power level curve of the adventure
  • Card Redesign: Revamped Stealth Domino

Player Aids:

  • Design: Added Tutorial Hint for Gilgamesh Aegis puzzle

Card Improvements:

  • Card Wording: Damage Types are color-coded
  • Wording: Renamed Raw Damage to True Damage

UI Improvements:

  • Draft: Setup UI Hovers and Sounds for Card picks
  • UI - Draft Mode - Shows Basic at Top of Decklist during picks
  • UI: Added Basic Game Progress view
  • UI: Added description of the initial Tutorial Adventure goal to Settings Scene
  • UI: Added Draft Mode button to Main Menu
  • UI: AoE Tutorial Text Panel is color-coded to match Ally/Enemy target symbol colors
  • UI: Augments shows True Damage symbol
  • UI: Can view Party collection and details from Card Shop now
  • UI: Decklist now shows Dual-Archetype Gradient tints
  • UI: Draft - Show Selected Gear
  • UI: Draft - Shows Hero's Cards as they are drafted
  • UI: Draft Mode - Show Chosen Heroes
  • UI: Draft Mode Better Hero experience
  • UI: Draft Mode Hover Card now shown above everything else
  • UI: Draft Mode shows X instead of locked cost for X-Cost Picked Cards
  • UI: Evolved Card Shop UI
  • UI: New Shop Dialogue panel is hidden eventually
  • UI: Smoothed the transition timing if you have multiple Heroes level up at the same time
  • UI: Tutorial 3 - Colors text to correspond with damage type colors

Art Improvements:

  • Art: New Card Shop environment
  • Design: Nikita at the shop has things to say every time you shop
  • Art: Changed hp damage VFX for synthetic enemies
  • Art: Death Particles are differently colored for humanoids and robots
  • Art: New Card Shopkeeper Character Art
  • Art: Reworked Anon Character Art
  • Audio: Integrated sounds into Shop View
  • SFX: Turned down Level Up Finished sound a little
  • Music: Integrated NNZ Battle Music

Bug Fixes:

  • Bug Fix: Broken UI Helper on Tutorial 11
  • Bug Fix: Can now re-start Prologue adventure from Adventure Select
  • Bug Fix: Can't Continue Game if you Exit at Hero Pick 3 Fixed
  • Bug Fix: Energy Amplification now works correctly with Electro Backflow Intake
  • Bug Fix: Heal Anim re-positioned
  • Bug Fix: Tritoonico Implants now show up in V5 Adventure for Solo Hero
  • Bug Fix: Visiting Clinics with 0 Credits no longer prevents using Vouchers
  • Bug Fix: Vulnerable status icon hover text updated to match buffed Vulnernable amount
  • Bug Fix: Initialization for adventure mode

Project:

  • Project: Cover Banner Art for v0.0.45
  • Project: Upversion to v0.0.45

Miscellaneous:

  • Coding: Added 2 and 3 Hero Draft-Mode Adventures
  • Coding: Added Skip Draft cheat for faster development
  • Coding: After Draft - Go To Build Decks
  • Coding: Draft Card Selection is appropriate to each Hero
  • Coding: Draft Mode - Pick Gear Option Generation
  • Coding: Draft Mode Card & Gear pick UI
  • Coding: Started work on Draft Mode
  • Coding: Updated Content Summarizer to expect 8 Augments per Archetype
  • Coding: Added an enemy Stats window to visualize enemy content
  • Draft Mode: Select Hero
  • Draft Mode: Setup Wild Draft Level Up Options
  • Draft Mode: Uses Dual-Rarity Packs for Augments. Picks 4 Augments
  • Draft: Changed Draft Level Up Rewards
  • Draft: Does not offer duplicate Augment Options
  • VFX: AoEs are now positioned based on the actual enemy positions

