Version 0.0.45 - Draft Mode + The Great Enemy Rebalance

Patch Notes - v0.0.45
New Content:
- New Mode: Draft Mode with 1, 2, or 3 Heroes
- New Augment: Scheme - Big Brain
- New Augment: Scheme - Inspirational VR Quotes
- New Augment: Scheme - Remote Meeting Conn
- New Augment: Stealth - Reactive Camo
- New Augment: Stealth - Shadow Frequency Graft
- New Augment: Scheme - Insight Stimulator
- New Card: Stealth - Bide My Time
- New Card: Stealth-Scheme Scrutinize
- New Enemy: Void Blade
- New Enemy: Torturer
- New Enemy: Mage Duelist
Balance Changes:
- Draft Mode: Create Plain Anton Third Phase Fight with no cutscene bits
- Progression: Persists Hero/Adventure Win Combinations
- Rebalance: Buffed Intrusive Thoughts. Now Scales with Primary Stat
- Rebalance: Implants
- Rebalance: Level up health gains
- Rebalance: Strategy Meeting no longer scales off Primary Stat for self-buff
- Rebalance: Victoria's Level Up now increase her Max Shield to 32, up from 26
- Rebalance: All heroes HP is greatly increased
- Rebalance: All enemies in the game are now tougher and do less
- Rebalance: Decrease the adventure number of battles and increased level up timing
- Rebalance: increased the power level curve of the adventure
- Card Redesign: Revamped Stealth Domino
Player Aids:
- Design: Added Tutorial Hint for Gilgamesh Aegis puzzle
Card Improvements:
- Card Wording: Damage Types are color-coded
- Wording: Renamed Raw Damage to True Damage
UI Improvements:
- Draft: Setup UI Hovers and Sounds for Card picks
- UI - Draft Mode - Shows Basic at Top of Decklist during picks
- UI: Added Basic Game Progress view
- UI: Added description of the initial Tutorial Adventure goal to Settings Scene
- UI: Added Draft Mode button to Main Menu
- UI: AoE Tutorial Text Panel is color-coded to match Ally/Enemy target symbol colors
- UI: Augments shows True Damage symbol
- UI: Can view Party collection and details from Card Shop now
- UI: Decklist now shows Dual-Archetype Gradient tints
- UI: Draft - Show Selected Gear
- UI: Draft - Shows Hero's Cards as they are drafted
- UI: Draft Mode - Show Chosen Heroes
- UI: Draft Mode Better Hero experience
- UI: Draft Mode Hover Card now shown above everything else
- UI: Draft Mode shows X instead of locked cost for X-Cost Picked Cards
- UI: Evolved Card Shop UI
- UI: New Shop Dialogue panel is hidden eventually
- UI: Smoothed the transition timing if you have multiple Heroes level up at the same time
- UI: Tutorial 3 - Colors text to correspond with damage type colors
Art Improvements:
- Art: New Card Shop environment
- Design: Nikita at the shop has things to say every time you shop
- Art: Changed hp damage VFX for synthetic enemies
- Art: Death Particles are differently colored for humanoids and robots
- Art: New Card Shopkeeper Character Art
- Art: Reworked Anon Character Art
- Audio: Integrated sounds into Shop View
- SFX: Turned down Level Up Finished sound a little
- Music: Integrated NNZ Battle Music
Bug Fixes:
- Bug Fix: Broken UI Helper on Tutorial 11
- Bug Fix: Can now re-start Prologue adventure from Adventure Select
- Bug Fix: Can't Continue Game if you Exit at Hero Pick 3 Fixed
- Bug Fix: Energy Amplification now works correctly with Electro Backflow Intake
- Bug Fix: Heal Anim re-positioned
- Bug Fix: Tritoonico Implants now show up in V5 Adventure for Solo Hero
- Bug Fix: Visiting Clinics with 0 Credits no longer prevents using Vouchers
- Bug Fix: Vulnerable status icon hover text updated to match buffed Vulnernable amount
- Bug Fix: Initialization for adventure mode
Project:
- Project: Cover Banner Art for v0.0.45
- Project: Upversion to v0.0.45
Miscellaneous:
- Coding: Added 2 and 3 Hero Draft-Mode Adventures
- Coding: Added Skip Draft cheat for faster development
- Coding: After Draft - Go To Build Decks
- Coding: Draft Card Selection is appropriate to each Hero
- Coding: Draft Mode - Pick Gear Option Generation
- Coding: Draft Mode Card & Gear pick UI
- Coding: Started work on Draft Mode
- Coding: Updated Content Summarizer to expect 8 Augments per Archetype
- Coding: Added an enemy Stats window to visualize enemy content
- Draft Mode: Select Hero
- Draft Mode: Setup Wild Draft Level Up Options
- Draft Mode: Uses Dual-Rarity Packs for Augments. Picks 4 Augments
- Draft: Changed Draft Level Up Rewards
- Draft: Does not offer duplicate Augment Options
- VFX: AoEs are now positioned based on the actual enemy positions
