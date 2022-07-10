v1.5.4 has been released.

Improvements
- For skills that have a higher than normal critical rate, the skill description will now indicate this in the skill description.
Adjustments
-
We will reset the ranking in order to deal with the fraudulent activities that took advantage of the glitch.
- Bonus hearts will be distributed as an apology for the inconvenience.
-
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that allowed users to use items created with other play data through a special procedure.
- Please note that intentional repeated use of this bug may result in account ban.
- Fix some item icons.
- Fix some texts.
Changed files in this update