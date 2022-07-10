 Skip to content

B100X - Auto Dungeon RPG update for 10 July 2022

v1.5.4 has been released.

v1.5.4 has been released.

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements
  • For skills that have a higher than normal critical rate, the skill description will now indicate this in the skill description.
Adjustments

  • We will reset the ranking in order to deal with the fraudulent activities that took advantage of the glitch.

    • Bonus hearts will be distributed as an apology for the inconvenience.
Fixes
  • Fixed a bug that allowed users to use items created with other play data through a special procedure.
  • Please note that intentional repeated use of this bug may result in account ban.
  • Fix some item icons.
  • Fix some texts.

