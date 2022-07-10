- Added Skin or no Skin, a joke level
- Flamethrowers can light Pyroil Molotov Cocktails
- Level 1's entities have much less health
- You can't delete yourself
- Added new signs to level 5
- Firesalt now has a four-second explosion delay
- Floppa can now be put on your head
- New entity: the lighter
- Fixed some bugs with level 40
BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality Playtest update for 10 July 2022
1.21.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
