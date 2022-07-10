 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality Playtest update for 10 July 2022

1.21.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9095506 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Skin or no Skin, a joke level
  • Flamethrowers can light Pyroil Molotov Cocktails
  • Level 1's entities have much less health
  • You can't delete yourself
  • Added new signs to level 5
  • Firesalt now has a four-second explosion delay
  • Floppa can now be put on your head
  • New entity: the lighter
  • Fixed some bugs with level 40

Changed files in this update

Depot 1922161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link