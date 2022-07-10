 Skip to content

BURNER update for 10 July 2022

v1.55

Share · View all patches · Build 9095485 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

new attack -Kick (Leftstick-Up to change attacks)
new attack -Spinkick (In store catalog at the bottom $1000)
new weapon -Uzi (In store display case $1000)
weapon select hud menu (change weapons) pistol - uzi - shotgun
current total of five differnt attacks and 3 weapons

Changed files in this update

