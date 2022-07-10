new attack -Kick (Leftstick-Up to change attacks)
new attack -Spinkick (In store catalog at the bottom $1000)
new weapon -Uzi (In store display case $1000)
weapon select hud menu (change weapons) pistol - uzi - shotgun
current total of five differnt attacks and 3 weapons
BURNER update for 10 July 2022
v1.55
new attack -Kick (Leftstick-Up to change attacks)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update