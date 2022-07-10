 Skip to content

Out of Sight Playtest update for 10 July 2022

Change Log: 1044

Share · View all patches · Build 9095338 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed NPC move to locations in ending cutscene
  • Fixed bug where enemy either couldn't hear device, or would search in wrong location.
  • Fixed issues with empty exit scene trigger
  • Added unhiding from teleport that takes you to next scene
  • Fixed cable animations in room 10 and 12
  • Fixed sound pulse graphic on distraction device
  • Fixed NRE going from room 8 to 9.
  • Fixed distraction device pickup making noise/disappearing.
  • Added new dialogue system to escape pod room
  • Added new dialogue system to opening cutscene
  • Added pop left and right orb Boss animations.
  • Removed ability to go back in rooms
  • Updated room 6 starting area
  • Added end of path wait time to wall lasers

