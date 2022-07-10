Change Log: 1044

- Fixed NPC move to locations in ending cutscene
- Fixed bug where enemy either couldn't hear device, or would search in wrong location.
- Fixed issues with empty exit scene trigger
- Added unhiding from teleport that takes you to next scene
- Fixed cable animations in room 10 and 12
- Fixed sound pulse graphic on distraction device
- Fixed NRE going from room 8 to 9.
- Fixed distraction device pickup making noise/disappearing.
- Added new dialogue system to escape pod room
- Added new dialogue system to opening cutscene
- Added pop left and right orb Boss animations.
- Removed ability to go back in rooms
- Updated room 6 starting area
- Added end of path wait time to wall lasers
