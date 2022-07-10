- Added Networks and Network Deals to the editor. This is in order to give modmakers time to add details as necessary to prepare for the release.
- Fixed a few UI bugs throughout the app
- Added ability to set a manager for a worker. When a manager is present, they will be automatically added to ringside for matches, and alongside the worker in angles. A worker will inherit a managers entertainment skill in angles, making them an incredibly powerful tool in your booking arsenal.
- Various UI updates to the workers page, All Promotions page, editor pages
- Added helpful script to set images only on workers that dont have an image
- Fixed bug where only one title could be set in a match
- When a worker image is set but not available, it will not longer delete the saved image setting on Edit Workers page
- Added a couple of new helpful scripts in the editor
Pro Wrestling Sim update for 10 July 2022
Releast Notes 10 July 2022 (v0.75)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
