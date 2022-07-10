 Skip to content

Pro Wrestling Sim update for 10 July 2022

Releast Notes 10 July 2022 (v0.75)

10 July 2022 (v0.75)

  • Added Networks and Network Deals to the editor. This is in order to give modmakers time to add details as necessary to prepare for the release.
  • Fixed a few UI bugs throughout the app
  • Added ability to set a manager for a worker. When a manager is present, they will be automatically added to ringside for matches, and alongside the worker in angles. A worker will inherit a managers entertainment skill in angles, making them an incredibly powerful tool in your booking arsenal.
  • Various UI updates to the workers page, All Promotions page, editor pages
  • Added helpful script to set images only on workers that dont have an image
  • Fixed bug where only one title could be set in a match
  • When a worker image is set but not available, it will not longer delete the saved image setting on Edit Workers page
  • Added a couple of new helpful scripts in the editor

