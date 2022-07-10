 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 10 July 2022

Update 1.49-3

Share · View all patches · Build 9094945

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed bug with food order not showing after the quest started

  • Fixed bug with Stefan's final quest

  • Fixed bug with ravenwood church's second story floor becomes invisible to NPCs downstairs

  • Added the ability to see all nearby items/plants when wearing night vision goggle (when it's turned on)

