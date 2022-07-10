-
Fixed bug with food order not showing after the quest started
Fixed bug with Stefan's final quest
Fixed bug with ravenwood church's second story floor becomes invisible to NPCs downstairs
Added the ability to see all nearby items/plants when wearing night vision goggle (when it's turned on)
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 10 July 2022
Update 1.49-3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
