Change: The hex highlights in the first tutorial mission.
Fix: An issue on some displays of the 'End Turn' button highlight size.
Tank Battle: Pacific update for 10 July 2022
Tank Battle: Pacific - Update v3.1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Change: The hex highlights in the first tutorial mission.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Tank Battle: Pacific Windows Depot 665311
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update