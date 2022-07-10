 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tank Battle: Pacific update for 10 July 2022

Tank Battle: Pacific - Update v3.1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9094669 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change: The hex highlights in the first tutorial mission.
Fix: An issue on some displays of the 'End Turn' button highlight size.

Changed files in this update

Tank Battle: Pacific Windows Depot 665311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link