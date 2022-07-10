- Removed Multiplayer functionality for now. Various problems with software versions and extensions has led to fixing it in it's current state becoming extremely difficult. I am investigating Steam Remote Play as an alternative.
Beard of Stone update for 10 July 2022
Beard of Stone 1.0.89
Patchnotes via Steam Community
