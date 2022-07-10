 Skip to content

Beard of Stone update for 10 July 2022

Beard of Stone 1.0.89

  • Removed Multiplayer functionality for now. Various problems with software versions and extensions has led to fixing it in it's current state becoming extremely difficult. I am investigating Steam Remote Play as an alternative.

