Patch Notes for v3.1

Added
- I've implemented a save file checker. It will check the version of a save file, if the file is from an earlier version of the game and is not supported anymore. It will delete that save preventing any unexpected behaviour.
Changes
- Changed the cash max limit to 100 Trillion. At the value the money will become infinite as you have shorted the world.
- Changed Seriously GO OUTSIDE Achievement from 1 Quadrillion to 100 Trillion. 1 Quadrillion is extremely difficult to reach and has several issues with max number values.
Fixes
- Some stats were not deleting when deleting the save file.
- In game stats Bapple, Macrodoft, Telsar, Banana, Wamazone, ebap and Durasteal Corp did not save. This is now fixed.
Notes
- Reported issue regarding the Trillion and Quadrillion achievements instantly unlocked. I believe this is due to old save file conflicts with the current system. I recommend a fresh install of the game to avoid this.
Changed files in this update