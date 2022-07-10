 Skip to content

Hedgie Simulator update for 10 July 2022

Patch Notes for v3.1

Patch Notes for v3.1

Build 9094650

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • I've implemented a save file checker. It will check the version of a save file, if the file is from an earlier version of the game and is not supported anymore. It will delete that save preventing any unexpected behaviour.

Changes

  • Changed the cash max limit to 100 Trillion. At the value the money will become infinite as you have shorted the world.
  • Changed Seriously GO OUTSIDE Achievement from 1 Quadrillion to 100 Trillion. 1 Quadrillion is extremely difficult to reach and has several issues with max number values.

Fixes

  • Some stats were not deleting when deleting the save file.
  • In game stats Bapple, Macrodoft, Telsar, Banana, Wamazone, ebap and Durasteal Corp did not save. This is now fixed.

Notes

  • Reported issue regarding the Trillion and Quadrillion achievements instantly unlocked. I believe this is due to old save file conflicts with the current system. I recommend a fresh install of the game to avoid this.

