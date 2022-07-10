- Added fullscreen toggle in the options menu.
- Added tutorial text: You can use Shift+Right Mouse to copy and Shift+Left Mouse to paste belt priorities.
- Fixed problem with toolbar buttons sometimes not working.
- Adjusted numbers for higher levels. Players on levels 21+ may see the current number change.
Beltex update for 10 July 2022
Version 1.0.2 Released
