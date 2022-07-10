 Skip to content

Platypus Adventures update for 10 July 2022

Platypus Adventures version 1.01 Public Build

Build 9094429 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor update focussed on general issues

  • Disabled enemy movements during load screens, to avoid player being killed while loading
  • Added additional points of damage to the falling palm tree hazard (spikes)
  • Fixed an issue where the player could become locked out of the dam wall mission in the desert
  • Fixed some missing collision on objects near some boundaries
  • Fixed a boundary break in the cave system near the rapids level
  • Fixed an issue with a climbing vine near the rapids level

