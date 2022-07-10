Platypus Adventures version 1.01 Public Build
Minor update focussed on general issues
- Disabled enemy movements during load screens, to avoid player being killed while loading
- Added additional points of damage to the falling palm tree hazard (spikes)
- Fixed an issue where the player could become locked out of the dam wall mission in the desert
- Fixed some missing collision on objects near some boundaries
- Fixed a boundary break in the cave system near the rapids level
- Fixed an issue with a climbing vine near the rapids level
Changed files in this update