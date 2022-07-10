Update 2.0 Alpha test

Added BOTS (test)
Added new temporary interface in lobby.
Weapon improvements.
released cover point, team deathmatch, elimination and kill confirmed mode for testing.
Fixed bug where players were able to get out of the map.
Changed files in this update