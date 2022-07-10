 Skip to content

Army of One : War Worlds update for 10 July 2022

Update 2.0 Alpha test

Share · View all patches · Build 9094428 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added BOTS (test)

Added new temporary interface in lobby.

Weapon improvements.

released cover point, team deathmatch, elimination and kill confirmed mode for testing.

Fixed bug where players were able to get out of the map.

