 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory update for 10 July 2022

Territory - Patch 1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9094377 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed
Start loot chest weapon and magazine counts bugging out after save/load

Added
Despawn delay when harvesting animal body

Changed
Raider reaction behaviour

Changed files in this update

Depot 2062941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link